Cherie Gil passes away at 59

Cherie Gil, an award-winning character actress, died on Friday, Aug. 5, according to a social media post by actress-talent manager Annabelle Rama. She was 59 years old.

“CHERIE GIL JUST PASSED AWAY AT 5PM TODAY PLEASE PRAY FOR HER,” wrote Rama on her Facebook page.

In February, Gil officially left the Philippines to live and migrate to the United States with her family.

The movie icon was also spotted getting bald which symbolizes a new chapter in her life in New York.

“I got rid of all the clothes I had that symbolized a past life. I’m completely finding myself and coming to terms with who I really am,” she said.

“It’s just great to have this opportunity and to be alive to start over. It’s like a rebirth of sorts,” the actress told fashion magazine Mega.

