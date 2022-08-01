Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordovez assure correct results of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

Following the controversies hounding the announcement of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, the pageant’s hosts Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordovez issued a joint statement.

“As hosts of last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022, we announced the winners accordingly based on the titles printed on the cards as these were handed to over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho,” Cordovez and Gray said in a statement.

The two beauty queens said that Mr. Ocho rechecked the cards and confirmed that the results previously announced were correct. They said this became the decisive factor on why they decided to move on with the announcement.

RELATED STORY: Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo wins Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

“As former candidates ourselves, we understand what the girls go through and would therefore- without a second thought correct any errors, if any were made,” they added.

Speculations that the hosts may have announced the wrong results on social media following the long pause before the announcement of Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 which later on given to Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo.

Several online clips also showed that a staff had been checking the cards read by the hosts, others showed people saying that the winners of Intercontinental and International crowns have been switched.