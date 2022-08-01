EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordovez assure correct results of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 seconds ago

Following the controversies hounding the announcement of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, the pageant’s hosts Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordovez issued a joint statement.

“As hosts of last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022, we announced the winners accordingly based on the titles printed on the cards as these were handed to over by SGV & Co. partner and representative, Mr. Ocho,” Cordovez and Gray said in a statement.

The two beauty queens said that Mr. Ocho rechecked the cards and confirmed that the results previously announced were correct. They said this became the decisive factor on why they decided to move on with the announcement.

RELATED STORY: Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo wins Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

“As former candidates ourselves, we understand what the girls go through and would therefore- without a second thought correct any errors, if any were made,” they added.

Speculations that the hosts may have announced the wrong results on social media following the long pause before the announcement of Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 which later on given to Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo.

Several online clips also showed that a staff had been checking the cards read by the hosts, others showed people saying that the winners of Intercontinental and International crowns have been switched.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Hamdan driver praise

‘We will meet soon’: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises delivery driver for kind-hearted act

13 mins ago
Angelica Panganiban baby shower

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban celebrates ‘under the sea’-themed baby shower with non-showbiz BF

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times UAE aims to improve fuel efficiency of cars 1

Petrol rates in UAE reduced by up to 60 fils per liter this August

1 hour ago
knife robbery

Four face jail, AED 207,000 fine in assault, robbery case in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button