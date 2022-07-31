K-Pop Masterz in Manila: Sandara Park, GOT7’s BamBam share stage

The crowd at the K-pop Masterz concert on Friday, July 29, were in for a surprise as Sandara Park took the stage with her labelmate and “brother” BamBam of the K-pop group GOT7 during the latter’s “K-Pop Masterz in Manila” concert.

Sandara was not on the concert’s original lineup but was in the audience to support GOT7’s BamBam and and appeared onstage with BamBam at the show held at SM Mall of Asia Arena, as seen on the venue’s Facebook page yesterday, July 29.

RELATED STORY: South Korean star Sandara Park back in Manila

BamBam called Park to the stage where she proceeded to sing “I Don’t Care.” Park explained that she was not part of the lineup for the concert and only came to the event to support BamBam.

“What a totally unexpected day today! Came here to support my dear brother [BamBam] and I ended up performing onstage,” she said.

READ ON: Fans admire K-pop superstar Sandara Park’s new look in her photo shoot

“Actually, hindi talaga ako special guest sa show. Came here just to support and watch lang talaga dapat. Kaya wala ako dalang damit pang-stage, puro beachwear lang dala ko,” she told fans.

Park arrived in the Philippines last Wednesday, July 27, after two years of not being in the country. Earlier in December 2021, she said that her Christmas wish was to perform for her Filipino fans.