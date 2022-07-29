Two dancers injured after large LED screen falls onstage during Mirror concert

Warning: This article contains embedded video that may be disturbing to some readers

Boy band Mirror fans were shocked after a large LED screen dropped from the ceiling hitting two dancers during the band’s concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday, July 28.

In a video that has gone viral from the concert, it can be seen that one dancer appeared to be crushed by the large screen while another dancer was knocked over before the performance was halted and lights were dimmed in the coliseum.

#BREAKING: A horrible accident erupted as a Hong Kong singing and dancing boy band was hosting their first concert, injuring at least two dancers. Both were said to be conscious when being sent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/y3c7MVyUmn — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) July 28, 2022

Concert goers can be heard screaming upon seeing the accident.

It was later on reported that the concert was stopped and attendees were advised that they can re-use their tickets with no specific dates mentioned.

The concert is the fourth string of the 12 set of performances of the boy band group.

A day before the concert, it was reported that one of the members of the group, Frankie Chan fell from the stage and concerns were already raised over the safety of the stage.

One of the dancers is in critical condition while the other one is stable.