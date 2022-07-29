EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Spain prosecutors call for 8-year prison sentence for Shakira over alleged tax fraud

Justin Aguilar 2022-07-29

Spain prosecutors are calling for at least 8 years of jail time for Columbian superstar Shakira after she rejects plea deal on tax evasion accusations.

Prosecutors accuse the 45-year-old “Hips don’t Lie” hit-maker of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of €14.5 million on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

They say she moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with Football player Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Shakira’s defence team argues she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations. They said she has paid €17.2 million to the Spanish tax authorities and she has “no debt to the treasury for many years”.

They say that until 2014 she earned most of her money from international tours, did not live more than six months a year in Spain and was therefore not resident under tax law.

Shakira’s lawyers said in a statement that she is “absolutely certain of her innocence” which is why she did not accept the plea deal.

They said Shakira would like the court to decide and is confident that she is clear of any of the accusations.

In May, a Barcelona court dismissed an appeal from the singer to drop the charges.

Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, separated from Pique in June, they have two children.

