South Korean star Sandara Park back in Manila

South Korean star Sandara Park has returned to the Philippines.

The Instagram page of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport shared photos of the South Korean star, showing her in cheerful mood upon landing in Manila. Sandara’s visit became a trending topic on Twitter Philippines.

Photo courtesy of: NAIA instagram account

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined “Star Circle Quest” in 2004 and she left the local industry in 2007, but it remains unclear whether Sandara has a project in the Philippines or if she is just here for vacation.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. and her fans speculated that she will be a supportive sunbaenim to K-pop group TREASURE as well as GOT7’s BamBam and Jackson Wang with TREASURE coming under YG Entertainment, the same agency that 2NE1 and Dara used to be part of.

Earlier in December 2021, Park said on social media that it is her wish to come back to the Philippines to perform before her fans in the country.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

