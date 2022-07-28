EntertainmentGlobalNews

Fil-Am star Jacob Batalon bags lead role in Hollywood’s latest vampire

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Filipino-American star Jacob Batalon has bagged a lead role in the upcoming series “Reginald the Vampire” with the 25-year-old actor coming a long way since making his mark in Hollywood as Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend in the hit “Spiderman” franchise.

American cable channel SYFY announced that “Reginald The Vampire” is set to premiere on October 5 starring Jacob Batalon believing that this will prove to be boon to other Asian-Americans eager to break into Hollywood.

Screen Shot 2022 07 28 at 10.44.08 AM
Screengrab fro the movie trailer

“It’s a very powerful message to see someone like me, an Asian-American – specifically a Filipino-American – be a lead of a series,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Reginald The Vampire” is based on Johnny B. Truant’s “Fat Vampire” books and is the story of Reginald, who discovers he has supernatural powers.

Jacob was born and raised in Hawaii to Filipino parents and enrolled in a two-year acting course at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

japan times

Japan tops global number of cases for the week with 970,000 cases

11 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 07 28 at 1.21.14 PM

Where to chill this weekend: Tipsy Top Resto Bar & Lounge

2 hours ago
UAE ROAD e1658991440435

105,000 traffic fines issued for distraction while driving in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
distressed pna

Philippines sends home OFWs from crisis-hit Lebanon

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button