Fil-Am star Jacob Batalon bags lead role in Hollywood’s latest vampire

Filipino-American star Jacob Batalon has bagged a lead role in the upcoming series “Reginald the Vampire” with the 25-year-old actor coming a long way since making his mark in Hollywood as Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s best friend in the hit “Spiderman” franchise.

American cable channel SYFY announced that “Reginald The Vampire” is set to premiere on October 5 starring Jacob Batalon believing that this will prove to be boon to other Asian-Americans eager to break into Hollywood.

“It’s a very powerful message to see someone like me, an Asian-American – specifically a Filipino-American – be a lead of a series,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Reginald The Vampire” is based on Johnny B. Truant’s “Fat Vampire” books and is the story of Reginald, who discovers he has supernatural powers.

Jacob was born and raised in Hawaii to Filipino parents and enrolled in a two-year acting course at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.