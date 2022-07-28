EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to star in Star Cinema film

Star Cinema revealed through an online post that Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will return to the big screen.

This marks their second movie team-up following “Love is Color Blind” which was released in December 2021 with the onscreen love team, dubbed as “DonBelle,” seen sitting beside each other at what appears to be a parking lot, in a teaser poster shown on Star Cinema’s Instagram page yesterday, July 27.

Star Cinema shared the poster of Pangilinan and Mariano’s new movie, the title of which has yet to be revealed with the phrase “Quick. Easy. Convenient?” and a reversed neon sign board saying “OPEN 24ever.”

“[To be honest], we missed [you] so much!” the company said. “We are definitely back in cinemas this 2022 and we can’t wait to be with you again! Catch Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano on the big screen real soon!”

Fans are excited to see what’s in store for the onscreen couple in this film.

