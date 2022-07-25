LOOK: Heart Evangelista wears all-white Mark Bumgarner outfit at SONA 2022

Filipina actress Heart Evangelista accompanied her husband, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, during the opening session of the Senate on Monday morning.

She was wearing an all-white Mark Bumgarner ensemble to the venue.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista meets with Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo

On Instagram, Evangelista posted a reel showing the details of her outfit as she and Escudero arrived at the Senate compound.

The beginning of the 19th Congress marks Escudero’s return to the Senate after serving as Sorsogon governor from 2019 to 2022.