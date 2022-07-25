Julius Naranjo offers Hidilyn Diaz a pre-nuptial deal

Julius Naranjo has offered to sign a prenuptial agreement with the Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz before their marriage.

Naranjo, who is also Diaz’s coach-trainer, confirmed this in an exclusive interview with broadcaster Karen Davila on her YouTube channel where the two said that “their love for each other is at the center of everything.”

Julius said, “What’s hers is hers, what’s mine is hers.”

When Karen said that money can be a deal-breaker for many couples and that he offered to sign a prenup before marrying Hidilyn, Julius shared, “I think things like that are so normal these days. Whether it happens or not, when we get married, it’s about loving each other. It’s not about the properties or whatever. It’s not about anything material. The marriage is about us, continuing to work for us.”

“Yes, of course. Napatunayan [niyang] mahal [niya] ako. Para sa akin kasi it’s just a piece of paper and what’s important is us,” Diaz said. (He proved that he really loves me. And for me, [a prenuptial agreement] is just a piece of paper and what’s important is us.)

Talking about their plans post-wedding, Hidilyn and Julius said that they plan to start their family after the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. Diaz also spoke about her commitment to becoming a mother after Davila asked if the athlete is ready to put motherhood before her career.

“Sa tingin ko, ready naman [ako] kasi pinili ko. As a person, ‘pag pinili ko or nando’n na [ako], committed ako,” Diaz replied. (I think I am ready for it because I chose it. As a person, I am committed [to do the things] I chose to do or [situations] I am currently at.)