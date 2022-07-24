‘Elvis’ star Shonka Dukureh found dead in her Nashville home after big screen debut

Actress Shonka Dukureh, who recently made her big screen debut as Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, police said.

The body of Shonka Dukureh, 44, was found in a bedroom at her home which she shared with her two young children, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The body was discovered after one of her two young children found the actress unresponsive and ran to get a neighbor, who called 9-1-1.

Police said there were no signs of foul play while autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner which will determine her cause of death.

Nashville mayor John Cooper tweeted his condolences to Dukureh’s family.

She had graduated from Fisk University in the city that she had called home for many years and the actor and singer, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from the University.