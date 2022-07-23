Herlene Budol assists family to locate man thought to be dead

TV host Herlene Budol assisted a family in locating a man who had gone missing from his house and was believed to be dead after meeting him at her charity event.

The TV host and Binibining Pilipinas contestant met the old man, Danny Marquez, when she visited Missionaries of the Poor in Manila earlier this week and as seen on Budol’s Facebook page on July 20, one Real Aneth Florendo Tianela expressed satisfaction about discovering her lost family member in a Facebook post about the charity event.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: ‘Hipon Girl’ Herlene Budol finishes college degree

“Thank you so much po sa’yo madam na nakita namin s’ya na buhay pa, ang buong akala po namin matagal na s’yang patay,” Tianela told Budol.

“Tumaas po balihibo ko. Akalain mo ‘yung sa simpleng pag-tulong ko ay may isang pamilya tayo mapagbubuklod-buklod at muling makakasama ang isa’t isa. Gusto ko etong ma-witness at ma-meet ‘yung nag comment at kasama uli si Tatay Danny sa Missionaries of the Poor,” Budol said.