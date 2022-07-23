Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes compete for top acting honors at 70th FAMAS awards

Daniel Padilla and Dingdong Dantes will compete against other stars for the top acting honors in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

The nominations for the 70th FAMAS Awards were posted on FAMAS’s official Facebook page.

Padilla and Dantes were nominated for best actor for their roles in the films “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” and “A Hard Day,” respectively and they would compete with Christian Bables (“Big Night”), Vince Tañada and Jerome Ponce (“Katips”), and Mon Confiado (“Arisaka”).

Gutiérrez is competing for best actress award alongside Charo Santos-Concio (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”), Sharon Cuneta (“Revirginized”), Maja Salvador (“Arisaka”), Rita Daniela (“Huling Ulan sa Tag -Araw”) and Nicole Laurel Asensio (“Katips”) while the films nominated for best picture are “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” “Katips,” “Big Night,” “A Hard Day” and “Arisaka.”

The list of nominees for the 70th FAMAS Awards are:

Best picture

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”

“Katips”

“Big Night”

“A Hard Day”

“Arisaka”

Best actress

Maja Salvador (“Arisaka”)

Charo Santos-Concio (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Nicole Laurel Asensio (“Katips”)

Janine Gutierrez (“Dito at Doon”)

Sharon Cuneta (“Revirginized”)

Rita Daniela (“Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw”)

Best actor

Dingdong Dantes (“A Hard Day”)

Christian Bables (“Big Night”)

Vince Tañada (“Katips”)

Jerome Ponce (“Katips”)

Daniel Padilla (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Mon Confiado (“Arisaka”)

Best Director

Vince Tañada (“Katips”)

Law Fajardo (“A Hard Day”)

Jun Lana (“Big Night”)

Carlo Francisco Manatad (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Mikhail Red (“Arisaka”)

Best supporting actress

Eugene Domingo (“Big Night”)

Janice de Belen (“Big Night”)

Adelle Ibarrientos (“Katips”)

Rans Rifol (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Luz Valdez (“My Amanda”)

Shella Mae Romualdo (“Arisaka”)

Best supporting actor

John Arcilla (“A Hard Day”)

Mon Confiado (“Katips”)

Johnrey Rivas (“Katips”)

Nico Antonio (“Big Night”)

John Arcilla (“Big Night”)

Best screenplay

Vince Tañada (“Katips”)

Jun Lana (“Big Night”)

Carlos Francisco Manatad, Jeremie Dubois and Ginacarlo Abrahan (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Melanie Honey Quiño (“Nelia”)

Kristin Pareno Barrameda and Alex Gonzales (“Dito at Doon”)

Atty. Angie De Ramos (“Dok”)

Best cinematography

Jun Aves (“A Hard Day”)

Manuel Abanto (“Katips”)

Teck Siang Lim (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Carlo Canlas Mendoza (“Big Night”)

Mycko David (“Arisaka”)

Best Production Design

Roland Rubenecia (“Katips”)

Maolen Fadul (“Big Night”)

Whammy Alcazaren (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Eero Yves S. Francisco (“Arisaka”)

Best editing

Law Fajardo (“A Hard Day”)

Mark Jason Sucgang (“Katips”)

Benjamin Tolentino (“Big Night”)

Joyce Bernal and Renard Torres (“My Amanda”)

Bienvenido Ferrer III (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Best musical score

Pipo Cifra (“Katips”)

Peter Legaste and Raphael Catap (“A Hard Day”)

Teresa Barrozo (“Big NIght”)

Andrew Florentino (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Kettle Mata (“My Amanda”)

Best Original Song

“Manhid” by Pipo Cifra and Vince Tañada (“Katips”)

“Umulan Man o Umaraw” by Rita Daniela (“Huling Ulan sa Tag-Araw”)

“Sa Gitna ng Dulo” by Pipo Cifra and Vince Tañada (“Katips”)

“Nakikinig Ka Ba sa Akin” by Ben&Ben (“Dito at Doon”)

“Sa Susunod na Ikot ng Mundo” by Von de Guzman (“Nelia”)

Best sound

Albert Michael Idioma, Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier (“A Hard Day”)

Immanuel Verona (“Arisaka”)

Immanuel Verona (“Big Night”)

Roman Dymny (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Outpost Visual Frontier, Don Don Mendoza (“Katips”)

Best Visual Effects

Mofac Creative Works, Ogie Tiglao (“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon”)

Poli Gonzales, Gaspar Mangarin, Walter Monte (“A Hard Day”)

John Laviña, Edgery Mercad and Mark Victor (“Arisaka”)

Santelmo Studio (“My Amanda”)

Outpost Visual Frontier, John Joseph Tan (“Katips”)

Best Short Film

“Tukador ni Tatang” (Gabby Ramos)

“See You George!” (Mark Moneda)

“Write Here” (Jake Muñoz Consing)

“Dog-Eaters” (Kevin Piamonte)

“Laro” (Fidel Redado)