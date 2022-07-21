EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Neri Miranda sells condo unit where she first met husband Chito Miranda

Filipina actress Neri Naig Miranda is selling her Pasig condo unit where she first met husband Chito Miranda as she put it up for sale for P6.5 million.

The celebrity mom and entrepreneur announced this on Instagram yesterday, July 19.

The three-bedroom condo unit is located at Riverfront Residences by DMCI Homes in Pasig City.

“Binebenta ko na ang condo ko sa Riverfront DMCI kase may bago akong project na gagawin. Ikot-ikot lang pampuhunan,” she said.

“‘Di ko kase binigay ‘yung exact condo unit ko baka kase stalker ‘to at baka palaging nasa labas na ng condo ko. Nag-feeling agad ako,” she added.

Neri noted that the place is near Bonifacio Global City, Ortigas, Eastwood, as well as supergrocery Landers and shopping mall Tiendesitas and aside from its three bedrooms, the condo features a veranda, a parking spot below it and a laundry cage on the building’s roof deck.

