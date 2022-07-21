Kylie Padilla, Gerald Anderson in Switzerland for upcoming movie

Actors Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla have arrived in Switzerland to film their upcoming movie “Unravel” and posted photos of the city skyline on social media.

“Good morning, beautiful Basel #UNRAVEL,” Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Anderson is also already in Switzerland as was seen in his Instagram Stories. The pairing of Anderson and Padilla, who both came from rival networks, was teased last June by MAVX Productions, the film outfit behind “A Faraway Land” (Paolo Contis and Yen Santos) and “Ikaw” (Janine Gutierrez and Pepe Herrera), while the movie is directed by RC Delos Reyes.

In a live video on Facebook, MAVX Productions gave a behind-the-scenes look at a pictorial featuring both Anderson and Padilla, who will be playing characters named Lucy and Noah respectively.

Kylie also shared a group photo of dinner with the Mavx team. “Good food and good convos,” she said.

Anderson’s new role marks another consecutive first-time pairing for the actor, following the likes of “Init sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion, “Hello Heart” with Gigi de Lana, and “A Family Affair” with Ivana Alawi and apart from working on this film, Kylie is the star of the primetime sports drama “Bolera.”