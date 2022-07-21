Karla Estrada officially bids goodbye to ‘Magandang Buhay’

Karla Estrada has officially ended her stint as one of the hosts of ‘Magandang Buhay’ after five years of hosting the top rating talk show.

Karla was part of the so-called ‘Momshies’ along with Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros.

She took a break during the 2022 elections when she ran as third nominee of Tingog Party-List.

Karla failed to secure a seat at the House of Representatives but she previously said that she will still have a role in the party.

Her last episode with Magandang Buhay will air on July 22.

“I will miss the good 5 years mga Momshieee!!! Naging mabigat ang desisyon.. Pero mas naging matimbang ang pag unawa ng isat isa,” she said.

“Mamimiss ko Ang mga masasaya at madramang samahan na walang katulad at tanging tayong tatlo lang ang nakakaalm! Pero gaya ng after graduation ng high school ay naiba ako ng Kurso sa college kaya mahihiwaylay ako ng lugar, Oras at panahon. Ngunit ang pag ka kaibigan na ilang beses sinubok ng panahon ay hindi kailanman makakalimutan,” she added.

Karla also thanked ABS-CBN for the opportunity given to her.

“Maraming Salamat ABS-CBN Sa aking mg boss na itinuring na mga kaibigan, Maraming Salamat Po sa pagmamahal, pag tiwala at pagkakataon. Hangang sa Muli. At sa lahat ng bumubuo ng magandang buhay,,,MARAMING SALAMAT SA ARAL NA NAGPATIBAY NG PAGKATAO NATIN. MAHAL KO KAYO,” she said in a Facebook post.