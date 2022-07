AJ Raval denies pregnancy issue, but tested positive for COVID-19

AJ Raval slammed the fake information about her being pregnant with rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica.

In a TV 5 report, AJ denied the reports made by showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin on her online vlog.

AJ said she is not pregnant but she contracted COVID-19.

She also refuted claims that she was removed from her projects because she is pregnant.

“Totoo po na nagdadalang-tao si AJ Raval. Yung paninindigan tungkol sa pagkakaanak, alam ko, lalaking-lalaki si Aljur. Kaya niya ‘yan. Pananagutan niya ang kanilang produkto ni AJ,” Cristy said early this week.

“Umamin si AJ sa ating source, umamin na nagdadalang-tao siya. Kung hindi ka talaga buntis, magpainterbyu ka nang live. Yung makikita namin talaga yung tiyan mo na flat,” she added.

This is not the first time AJ denied pregnancy rumors.