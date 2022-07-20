Winners of ‘Family Feud’ to donate prize to Angat Buhay Foundation

Celebrity doctor Manny Calayan and his family have vowed to donate a portion of their Php100,000 prize money from “Family Feud Philippines” to the Angat Buhay Foundation.

In the latest episode, they said they will donate Php20,000 of the prize money to the charity which was former Vice President Leni Robredo’s anti-poverty program and has been converted into a volunteer-run organization.

The celebrity doctor’s family won the game in the episode screened on July 18 and the “Family Feud Philippines”, hosted by Dingdong Dantes, is the local version of the US game show with the same name.

RELATED STORY: Robredo vows to continue public service with launch of Angat Buhay NGO, banks on ‘largest volunteer network’

“Angat Buhay Foundation, makakatanggap po kayo ng Php20,000,” Dingdong Dantes said.

The Angat Buhay addresses the needs of Filipino families and some of its projects include webinars, street and art festival fundraisers and disaster relief and rehabilitation.

Calayan and his wife Pie Cabrera, a skin and anti-aging expert, own the Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic which specializes in dermatology and cosmetic surgery.