“People will never understand it”: Luis Manzano admits mulling to quit showbiz

Actor-TV host Luis Manzano has admitted having considered quitting showbiz.

He said this during the lie detector challenge with fellow actor Francine Diaz during which he was asked questions while one of his hands was strapped to a lie detector toy. One of the questions, in particular, was about if he’s ever considered quitting the industry, and in a vlog he responded “yes.”

The lie detector device implied that the TV host was lying, but Manzano pointed out that its results were not correct.

“Pero totoo — ‘yung ibang mga tao talaga hindi alam kung papaano ang industriya. Ang nakikita nila most of the time ay ‘yung glitz and glamour na lang, ‘yung finished product na masarap maging artista, maganda ang income,” he explained. “Pero kung alam niyo lang kung gaano rin — I mean hindi na ako magloloko, matanda na ako — kung gaano rin kadumi ang industriya,” said Luis.

He added: “People will never understand it. Akala nila na madali tayong pag-usapan. Siguro kung hindi ka malakas both [sa isip at puso], makakain ka nang hindi oras. ‘Pag mga ganyan na bumubuhos na ang mga negativities, mapapaisip ka rin talaga na, ‘Bakit ba hindi na lang ako mamuhay nang tahimik?’”

