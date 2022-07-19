EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

SB19 only Filipino group to feature in Teen Vogue’s list

DUBAI, 16 March 2022. SB19 perform at DEC Arena, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by Miaad Mahdi/Expo 2020 Dubai)

P-Pop group SB19 was the only Filipino talent on the Teen Vogue’s list that comprised 33 bands from across different genres and generations.

The Pinoy group – whose recent hits include “MAPA” and “Bazinga — has been listed alongside bands such as The Beatles, BTS, The Jackson 5, Backstreet Boys, Five Seconds of Summer, Jonas Brothers, among others.

RELATED STORY: Filipina singer Moira, SB19 pop supergroup among key winners of 7th Wish Music awards

After three years of South Korean-style idol training, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell debuted in 2018 with the song “Tilaluha”.

It was the first Filipino group in 2019 to appear on Billboard’s Next Big Sound, Social 50 Weekly, and Year-End charts.

In 2021, SB19 became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian act to be nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist category, along with BTS, Ariana Grande, SEVENTEEN, and Blackpink.

