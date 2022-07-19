Iya Villania delivers fourth child without anesthesia

Iya Villania informed her fans about her delivery saying she went through the process without having anesthesia.

The TV host documented her several hours of labor and actual delivery, as seen in a vlog on her YouTube channel.

Villania was accompanied by her husband and fellow host Drew Arellano and it was seen that she struggled in pain in pushing the baby out as medical staff surrounded and assisted her.

She also talked about the process and stated that she enjoyed the experience.

“I’ve always wanted to experience the whole birthing without the pain reliever, without the anesthesia. Out of the four deliveries, finally we succeeded,” she said. “[I’m] feeling good. I’m still on a high and I still can’t believe what I went through.”

“I’ve always wanted to experience a natural birth but the pain would get overwhelming and I’d give up and ask for the drugs,” she said.

“For this particular delivery, I was praying for His strength and courage every single morning hoping I’d finally get to experience it since we feel this will be our last pregnancy, hence also my last chance to experience this.”