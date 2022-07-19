BLACKPINK’s Jennie appears in new American TV series ‘The Idol’

Jennie, a member of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, officially made an appearance in US television series ‘The Idol’, a series produced by The Weeknd..

‘The Idol’ has been described as a series about a female pop singer who falls in love with an enigmatic LA club owner turned secret cult leader.

The new series is co-created by Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian pop star known by his stage name The Weeknd, together with Sam Levison and Reza Fahim.

RELATED STORY: K-pop group Blackpink to stage a comeback

The story is set against the backdrop of the music industry, which also stars Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan.

According to reports, Jennie features in a cameo appearance in the series. Although not much is known about Jennie’s character in the HBO series, it is drawing attention from K-pop fans for being her debut acting role.

Last year, Jennie was spotted dining with The Weeknd, which led to speculations about their possible collaboration and about the new project she said,“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the serie.” “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”