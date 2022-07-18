EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Actress Kiray Celis gifts father Php63,000 on birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Actress Kiray Celis gifted her father Php63,000 on birthday on his 63rd birthday.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, Kiray shared how she prepared three surprise cakes for her dad as one contained Php63,000 and she had earlier treated her mother with Php57,000 on her 57th birthday.

RELATED STORY: Actress Kiray Celis gifts mother Php57,000 on 57th birthday

“63K sa 63 years old birthday boy!” Kiray said.

“Maubos man ang ipon ko sa kakapa-money cake sa inyo every birthday niyo ni mama, okay lang,” the actress added.

Kiray also gave him two gold necklaces.

READ ON: LOOK: Actress Kiray Celis receives Louis Vuitton Christmas gift from beau Stephen Estopia

“Sobrang thankful at blessed ako taon taon na nadadagdagan lagi ang buhay niyo. Mahal na mahal ko kayo papa at mama!” she said.

Last year, the actress gifted her father Php62,000 on his 62nd birthday.

@kiraycelisofficial

63K sa 63 years old birthday boy! Maubos man ang ipon ko sa kakapa money cake sainyo every birthday niyo ni mama, okay lang. sobrang thankful at blessed ako taon taon na nadadagdagan lagi ang buhay niyo. Mahal na mahal ko kayo papa at mama! ❤️

♬ original sound – Kiray Celis

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DEPED UNIFORMS

VP and DepEd Sec. Duterte: Uniforms not required this SY 2022-2023

8 hours ago
Pen Medina

Pen Medina hospitalized for spine disorder for three weeks

10 hours ago
The Filipino Times PH oil firms raise fuel prices thrice in August 1

PH announces new wave of rollback in gasoline prices from July 19

10 hours ago
school teacher 1

4 out of 10 Filipinos unsatisfied with K-12 education program – Pulse Asia

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button