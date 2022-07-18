WATCH: Actress Kiray Celis gifts father Php63,000 on birthday

Actress Kiray Celis gifted her father Php63,000 on birthday on his 63rd birthday.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, Kiray shared how she prepared three surprise cakes for her dad as one contained Php63,000 and she had earlier treated her mother with Php57,000 on her 57th birthday.

RELATED STORY: Actress Kiray Celis gifts mother Php57,000 on 57th birthday

“63K sa 63 years old birthday boy!” Kiray said.

“Maubos man ang ipon ko sa kakapa-money cake sa inyo every birthday niyo ni mama, okay lang,” the actress added.

Kiray also gave him two gold necklaces.

READ ON: LOOK: Actress Kiray Celis receives Louis Vuitton Christmas gift from beau Stephen Estopia

“Sobrang thankful at blessed ako taon taon na nadadagdagan lagi ang buhay niyo. Mahal na mahal ko kayo papa at mama!” she said.

Last year, the actress gifted her father Php62,000 on his 62nd birthday.