Actress Liza Soberano to release own music soon

Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano will soon release her own music.

Soberano stated that she would treat fans to her own song while assuring them that she has not “given up” on acting.

The revelation came as the actress talked about her career plans during a Q&A session with fans through her label Careless Music’s Instagram Stories.

“Are you planning to release your own music soon?” an anonymous fan asked Soberano. She answered affirmatively to this.

“I haven’t given up on acting. It’s still my main thing but because I’ve been doing it for so many years, I feel like there’s not much for me to do in the [Philippines] that will really help me grow and hone my craft,” Soberano said.

“That’s why I’m being very selective about the roles I take on and so far I haven’t found the right one.”

