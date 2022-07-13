EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag expecting fourth child

Months after she suffered her second miscarriage, LJ Moreno and her husband, former basketball player Jimmy Alapag, are expecting their fourth child.

Showing a sonogram of their baby on her Instagram page, the 41-year-old actress said, “Not very many know but after we [miscarried] in 2020, we had another miscarriage last December 2021. We thought that would be the last pregnancy because of my age but God had other plans.”

Earlier, Moreno had disclosed in her family’s YouTube vlog on July 10 that she is about 13 weeks into her pregnancy, media reports said.

She also asked fans to pray for her, especially since her age makes her pregnancy high-risk.

