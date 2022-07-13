EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Guanzon, Yap continue word war on social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

P3PWD Representative Rowena Guanzon and Darryl Yap, Director behind the Vincementiments Facebook page exchange cryptic posts anew on social media.

The Vincentiments Facebook page took a play on words at Guanzon’s surname and age and termed it ‘Gurangzone’.

RELATED STORY: Ruffa Gutierrez, Rowena Guanzon exchange tirades anew on social media

In his latest statement, he said that not all who have aged in years have aged well.

“Let’s be clear about one thing, hindi lahat ng matanda ay gurang. Yung ibang matanda, kagalang-galang. Take the case of Enrile, Imelda Marcos, Clarita Carlos–mga kagalang-galang. Yung iba, jusko, kagurang-gurang. Walang pinagkatandaan. MAGKAIBA ANG BARDAGULAN SA bardaGURANG,” read the statement.

READ ON: 'Akala mo CCTV ka ni Ruffa': Annabelle Rama defends Ruffa from Guanzon's allegations

For her part, Guanzon hinted at Yap’s issues that the director has already addressed before, including being alleged as a ‘pedophile’ and the more recent issue of a resolution declaring him and comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas as ‘Persona non Grata’ at Quezon City.

In a photo she posted, it showed a Google Search instruction on how to convert a ‘PDF File’ into a ‘PNG’, which loosely connects to the terms pedophile and persona non grata.

“Yoi (sic) can call me Bruneiyuki or a w****, b****, but if u call me damatands I will call u a pedophile. #Bardagulan” she added in a tweet.

The online word war began when Guanzon alleged that Ruffa Gutierrez, who stars as Imelda Marcos in Yap’s ‘Maid in Malacañang’, fired two of her housemaids and did not pay their salaries. Ruffa clarified that the two housemaids left of their own volition.

