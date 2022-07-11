‘Akala mo CCTV ka ni Ruffa’: Annabelle Rama defends Ruffa from Guanzon’s allegations

Talent manager and actress Annabelle Rama blasted P3PWD Partylist Representative Rowena Guanzon who alleged that Ruffa Gutierrez terminated the services of two of her household help without paying their salaries.

Annabelle likened Rowena to a CCTV who seemingly is always on the look out for her daughter.

“Hoy Day!! Pwede ba HUWAG ka maging chismosang marites?? Kung mag kwento ka akala mo CCTV ka ni Ruffa!!” said Rama.

“Mind your own business!! Ayusin mo Nalang kaso mo. Baka gusto mong mapasali sa MAID IN MALACAÑANG kaya ka nagpapapansin??” she added.

RELATED STORY: ‘Maid in Malacañang’ star Ruffa Gutierrez denies firing housemaids without salary

Earlier, the ‘Maid in Malacañang’ star denied accusations that she fired two of her house helpers without proper compensation.

The statement was initially made by Rowena who said on her Twitter account that her friend rescued ‘two household helpers who were thrown out of a first class village by their employers without paying their salaries’.

Guanzon later on shared her tweet again and tagged Gutierrez asking if it was true.

“No it’s not true. There was a situation at home while I was shooting on the set of ‘Maid In Malacañang,’ so my staff had to call security to make sure my children were safe,” she told Guanzon.

Gutierrez added that her two new housemaids had a fight with their 68-year-old colleague and other staff while she was shooting their movie.