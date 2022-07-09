‘Maid in Malacañang’ star Ruffa Gutierrez denies firing housemaids without salary

Actress and ‘Maid in Malacañang’ star Ruffa Gutierrez denied accusations that she fired two of her house helpers without proper compensation.

The statement was initially made by P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon who said on her Twitter account that her friend rescued ‘two household helpers who were thrown out of a first class village by their employers without paying their salaries’.

Guanzon later on shared her tweet again and tagged Gutierrez asking if it was true.

“No it’s not true. There was a situation at home while I was shooting on the set of ‘Maid In Malacañang,’ so my staff had to call security to make sure my children were safe,” she told Guanzon.

Gutierrez added that her two new housemaids had a fight with their 68-year-old colleague and other staff while she was shooting their movie.

The actress said she did not fire her and they decided to leave on their own.

“They were demanding to leave the house, which I said they were able to do after I returned home from work, so I could talk to them before they leave,” she added.

Gutierrez said her lawyers are now looking at the situation.

“I’m always very generous with those I love and those that work for me kaya most of our helpers have been with me for 13 to 35 years. My lawyers are on top of the situation,” she said.