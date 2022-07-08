WATCH: Heaven Peralejo does stunts for her upcoming movie

Actress Heaven Peralejo offered glimpses of behind the scene stunts of her upcoming movie.

She is starring with actor Ian Veneracion in the film and had earlier announced that she would work on a new project with Veneracion and actor Mon Confiado.

She described them as “talented veterans in the industry” and Peralejo showed “bloopers” of herself and Veneracion doing some stunts on her Instagram page yesterday, July 6.

“Ang nagpapaikot nga pala ng mundo ko… LITERALLY!!!!” Peralejo said. “Buwis buhay all for this film. I can’t wait to share this with you guys!!!!”