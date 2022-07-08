EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo does stunts for her upcoming movie

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Actress Heaven Peralejo offered glimpses of behind the scene stunts of her upcoming movie.

She is starring with actor Ian Veneracion in the film and had earlier announced that she would work on a new project with Veneracion and actor Mon Confiado.

RELATED STORY: ‘Single but…’ Heaven Peralejo confirms break up with Kiko Estrada

She described them as “talented veterans in the industry” and Peralejo showed “bloopers” of herself and Veneracion doing some stunts on her Instagram page yesterday, July 6.

“Ang nagpapaikot nga pala ng mundo ko… LITERALLY!!!!” Peralejo said. “Buwis buhay all for this film. I can’t wait to share this with you guys!!!!”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

global media congress abu dhabi 2022

Global Media Congress 2022 attracts more than 150 international media companies and institutions

17 mins ago
household help maid asian

DMW lauds UK ruling barring diplomats who rely on immunity to exploit household help

2 hours ago
Yul Servo

Manila vice mayor Yul Servo open to return to showbiz

2 hours ago
Lorenzana Marcos BCDA

Marcos appoints ex-Defense chief Lorenzana as new BCDA head

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button