EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Vlogger Zeinab Harake confirms she is still single

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Vlogger Zeinab Harake has put at rest speculations of new relationship saying she is single.

This came after a a viral TikTok video that led fans to speculate she is now in a new relationship, but she clarified the things on her Twitter page yesterday, July 7.

RELATED STORY: Vlogger Zeinab Harake confirms split with partner Skusta Clee

“La pa ‘ko jowa ha. Kumalma kayo, dami n’yo kasi issue. Makasama ko, lahat issue sa inyo eh,” she said. “Kalmahan lang natin. Pa’no maluluto good lovelife ng ina n’yo nyan?”

An old TikTok video of Harake with Hans Alcanzare circulated on social media.

In the video posted by Alcanzare, he was seen in a bar while Harake approached and put her arm around him.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 476505663

Filipinos become more self-caring amidst pandemic: Report

27 mins ago
dark night fireworks light 1

Abu Dhabi to mark Eid al Adha 2022 with spectacular fireworks, gaming festival, staycations

30 mins ago
Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airport in GCC

Sharjah advises travelers to reach airport early due to Eid Al Adha rush

33 mins ago
Expo 2020 passport

Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs up for grabs

35 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button