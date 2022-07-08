Vlogger Zeinab Harake confirms she is still single

Vlogger Zeinab Harake has put at rest speculations of new relationship saying she is single.

This came after a a viral TikTok video that led fans to speculate she is now in a new relationship, but she clarified the things on her Twitter page yesterday, July 7.

“La pa ‘ko jowa ha. Kumalma kayo, dami n’yo kasi issue. Makasama ko, lahat issue sa inyo eh,” she said. “Kalmahan lang natin. Pa’no maluluto good lovelife ng ina n’yo nyan?”

An old TikTok video of Harake with Hans Alcanzare circulated on social media.

In the video posted by Alcanzare, he was seen in a bar while Harake approached and put her arm around him.