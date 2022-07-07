EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Disputed Michael Jackson songs removed from streaming sites

Three songs from the posthumous 2010 Michael Jackson album “Michael,” which some fans have long insisted were not sung by the late artist, have been removed from streaming services, Sony and the late singer’s estate said.

The songs “Breaking News,” “Monster” and “Keep Your Head Up” were claimed to have been sung by someone else and a statement from Jackson’s estate.

Sony Music which acquired the rights to unreleased material from the singer’s vaults in a blockbuster $250 million deal in 2010, says the songs were removed in an effort to “move beyond” the controversy but effectively maintains that the vocals were not faked.

“Nothing should be read into this action concerning the authenticity of the tracks,” it emphasizes, even as some fans have long argued that the vocals on the tracks actually belong to an American session singer by the name of Jason Malachi. These claims were denied by Sony.

