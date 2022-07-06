EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Heart Evangelista offers glimpses of her Paris fashion shows

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Heart Evangelista has posted multiple photos on her Instagram account about her participation in fashion shows in Paris.

She has 10-million strong followers and offered a glimpse of fashion shows.

In the past few months, she attended events like the first ever “Paris After Dark” dinner party hosted by iconic fashion magazine Vogue, had breakfast with Anna Wintour herself, and received a handwritten note from Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s current creative director.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista meets with Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo

