Singer R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

Singer R. Kelly sued the Brooklyn jail where he is being held for racketeering and sex crimes for putting him on suicide watch.

Kelly claimed officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center knew he was not suicidal and he was put on the watch after he received a 30-year prison sentence.

In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, the 55-year-old multiplatinum R&B singer said officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center ordered the watch after his June 29 sentencing “solely for punitive purposes” and because he was a “high-profile” inmate seeking $100 million.

Kelly was convicted in 2021 for racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution and his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean quoted a prosecutor as saying the jail’s legal counsel had told her that “per the psychology department, [Kelly] is on a psych alert for various reasons, such as age, crime, publicity and sentencing.”

“Simply put, MDC Brooklyn is run like a gulag,” she wrote.

Kelly said the “harsh conditions” he faced led to “severe mental distress,” and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.