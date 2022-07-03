Francine Diaz admits ‘professional jealousy’ with rival actresses

Francine Diaz has admitted “professional jealousy” with rival actresses.

The 18-year-old underwent a lie detector test challenge with fellow actress Bea Alonzo. A video of this was posted in a vlog on the latter’s YouTube channel yesterday, July 2 and the challenge was undertaken with a real polygraph machine and a professional examiner.

Diaz was asked about a recent magazine cover she had with fellow actresses Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad and Jayda Avanzado.

“Kayo ang itinuturing na bagong henerasyon ng mga stars — mayroon bang pressure o professional jealousy sa pagitan niyo?” Alonzo asked.

RELATED STORY: Actress Andrea Brillantes congratulates Seth Fedelin on new series with Francine Diaz

Diaz answered “yes” which affirmed that the actress was not lying.

“Pero ‘yung pressure ko kasi, hindi naman ‘yung pressure na, ‘Kailangan mas maganda ako sa kanya. Dapat mas maganda ‘yung damit ko sa kanya’ — siguro competition na professional and healthy,” Diaz explained.

“Parati kong pinapasok sa isip ko na lahat naman tayo ay darating ‘yung para sa atin sa tamang oras.”

“Kahit ayaw ko sa kanya, nire-respeto ko na lang siya bilang ka-trabaho ko and as a person kasi ‘pag pinlastic ko siya e ‘di plastic akong tao. Ang pangit,” Diaz said.