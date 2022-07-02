LOOK: Ara Mina, husband mark first wedding anniversary

Ara Mina and her husband entrepreneur Dave Almarinez celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on Thursday, June 30.

They visited the same chapel where they exchanged “I dos” as on Instagram, the actress shared her message for Dave as she uploaded a video of them together.

The actress gave a glimpse of their wedding-anniversary celebration via video by Nice Print Photography and stated the date “6/30/22,” the actual date of their anniversary as they had tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Baguio last year, after dating for three years.

RELATED STORY: Ara Mina gets engaged with gov’t official-boyfriend

Despite the gloomy weather, the couple was blessed by a priest at the chapel of Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges and Ara has earlier talked about how she is adjusting to married life after being a single mother for many years and the actress has a seven-year-old daughter, Amanda Gabrielle, with her former partner Patrick Meneses.

“Our 1st wedding anniversary! 6/30/22. It was a lovely year with you my husband @davealmarinez,” Mina said. “May God bless us more with unforgettable milestones today, tomorrow, and always.”

Mina also hinted at being ready to have a baby with Almarinez.

READ ON: Ara Mina welcomes sister Cristine Reyes to club of single moms

“May this special day be the first year of many and our future will be nothing but awesome. I’m ready to give my gift this year,” she said.

Dave also took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, sharing a photo of himself with his wife and the post read, “You hold my heart forever. Celebrating our 1st year anniversary with my bebe.”