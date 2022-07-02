Arlene Muhlach gives niece Alyssa tips on showbiz challenges

Actress Arlene Muhlach advised her niece Alyssa of the challenges of being part of a big show biz clan.

The actress had advice for her niece Alyssa, who is the daughter of Arlene’s sister Almira and the latter’s estranged husband Bong Alvarez, who has been getting rave reviews since she first appeared in the KathNiel romantic-comedy series “2 Good 2 be True,” .

“To be honest, the girl already has a lot of people around her giving pieces of advice. I don’t want to be part of that group anymore. I just told her to do her own thing, love her work, and enjoy it while it lasts. What I’ve been doing is telling her what to expect from bashers since she is a Muhlach,” Arlene told Inquirer Entertainment while being the celebrity storyteller of the recent reading session organized by Inquirer Read-Along, which promotes love for reading books to school kids.

“I have a lot of bashers, especially because of my weight issue. They’re all so meddlesome! I would often tell them, ‘I’ve been like this for a long time. Why is it that you still haven’t accepted it when I already did a long time ago?’ Arlene said.

“Alyssa is being bashed because some people don’t like the shape of her legs. Enough already! It’s not like you’re perfect. What’s that saying from the Bible again? ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’ Who are we to judge or bash other people?”