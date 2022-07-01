EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Daughter of Anne Curtis counts one to ten in viral video

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

Filipina-Australian actress Anne Curtis, 37, has delighted netizens on Instagram after she uploaded a video clip of her daughter, Dahlia Amélie, counting numbers exhibiting multilingual skill of speaking in Ilocano, English and French.

In the viral video clip, Dahlia did not have a hard time counting one to ten in Ilocano which greatly impressed Anne’s followers and the actress gave a peek of her daughter in a yellow tutu dress counting and giving colorful stones to her, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday, June 29.

Throughout the video clip, Dahlia happily counted one to ten with ease and in her post, Anne also wrote a short message for her daughter and at first she started counting in Ilocano, and when she reached ten, she proceeded to count in French, then in English.

RELATED STORY: Anne Curtis gives birth to a baby girl

“Another day, another tutu dress and some counting. Ay ipagpannakkel. Ay ayaten ka/Je t’aime/Mahal kita/I LOVE YOU!” Curtis said.

Fellow celebrities Mark Bautista, Tim Yap and Danica Sotto were among those who commended the skill.

“Ang smart (how smart),” Bautista said.

