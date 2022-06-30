Princess Punzalan gets emotional recounting abortion incident during teenage years

Actress Princess Punzalan got emotional while recounting her abortion incident and the struggle to have a baby in a social media post.

She recounted that for several years she failed to conceive a child and narrated that she had abortion at 15 years of age.

The actress, who currently resides in the United States, spoke about her abortion through a video on her Instagram page last Saturday, June 25 and Punzalan also talked about it during an interview with CBN Asia’s TV program “The 700 Club Asia” last year.

“When I was 15, I got pregnant. I had an abortion because I was afraid of my mom and because the guy wouldn’t stand up for the baby,” she said in an Instagram video.

Punzalan narrated how she got married at the age of 19 and tried to get pregnant again but failed. She met her now husband Jay Field, but said, “We’ve tried for 10 years to get pregnant, I didn’t get pregnant. We tried different kinds of ways to get pregnant, I didn’t — so we adopted.”