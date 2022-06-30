Kelley Day hits out at ‘brainwashed bashers’

Former beauty queen-actress Kelley Day asked netizens to let her “heal in peace” and aired her frustration over “brainwashed bashers” after a netizen insinuated that the actress is a mistress.

The 25-year-old is accused of being the third party who caused the split of Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez and the actress-beauty queen revealed struggling with mental illness and how she sought professional help and medication, via her Instagram page last June 12.

In the said post, one @uaniunderthepinkskies commented by calling Day a “kabit” (mistress) then giving what may be sarcastic words of encouragement and she said, “They trust unreliable chismosa columnists, vs. actual facts.”

“Mahirap talaga maging kabit. Kaya mo yaaan,” the netizen said. (It is really hard to be a mistress. You can do it.)

Kelley considers it “sad” that it’s still very much the norm in social media.

On her Instagram story, Kelley shared a screenshot of an online user’s comment on her and described the netizen as a “brainwashed basher,” .

“This is a microcosm of our [social media] society today, and it’s sad. Hasn’t [fake news] trended enough by now?” she asked. “What I’m going through has no relation to that [bullsh*t].”