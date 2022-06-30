Getting ‘lucky number’ in Bb. Pilipinas not enough to win crown: Pageant veteran

A pageant veteran has said that getting ‘lucky number’ was not enough to winning a crown.

Many pageant observers consider the number “17” as an auspicious number in the Binibining Pilipinas competition as Maria Ahtisa Manalo, Bea Patricia Magtanong, and Hannah Arnold were all “Binibini 17” in 2018, 2019 and 2021, respectively. They also bagged the title Bb. Pilipinas International.

This year’s Binibini 17 is Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City, but for the veteran of beauty contests said there was no significance about the “digits.”

“What would really make me win are definitely my characteristics. I believe my advocacy, my beauty, my brain, and my confidence will really make me win one of the crowns. Number 17, it is just a bonus that I got it,” Fernandez said.

She was speaking at a media gathering hosted for her by health and wellness company ProMedia at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City on June 26 and she is among the six “beauty athletes” being honed by the company in this year’s Bb. Pilipinas pageant.