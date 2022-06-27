LOOK: Kendra Kramer dazzles in a photo shoot as she turns 13

Kendra Kramer, the eldest daughter of celebrity couple Doug and Chesca Kramer, dazzled in a photo shoot as she turned 13.

The teenager looked like a princess in a white dress as she celebrated her birthday as Kendra and her mother shared the photos on their respective social media pages on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday My Darling, Kendra! As you enter your teen years may find your confidence in Him [the Lord],” Chesca wrote.

“I pray that you never lose sight of the good Lord– and may you continue to grow in your faith and cling on to him even more. It’s a new chapter baby, you’ll need Him more than ever. Trust me. I Love you always,” she added.