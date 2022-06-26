LOOK: Ruffa Gutierrez posts throwback photo with daughters on 48th birthday

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez posted a throwback photo with her daughter as she celebrated her 48th birthday on June 24.

Ruffa posted some throwback photos of herself with her two daughters, Lorin and Venice, to celebrate her 48th birthday as the actress shared the snaps on Instagram.

“Posting a throwback photo of us because so much has happened in our lives since this photo was taken in 2007,” Gutierrez wrote. “Countless up & downs, heartaches & breakthroughs, failures & triumphs…”

In 2007, Gutierrez and her ex-husband, Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, separated and their union was annulled in 2012.

“Today, on my special day, I cannot be more thankful to be alive, happy, and healthy. Life itself is a beautiful gift. It may sound cliché but let’s manifest that the best is yet to come. Happy birthday to me!!” she said.