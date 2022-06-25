EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz celebrates birthday with rumored girlfriend

Photo from Instagram: @imjaysongainza

John Lloyd Cruz celebrated his 39th birthday on June 24 with colleagues, his son Elias and his rumored girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos.

He celebrated it in the set of his show on GMA, “Hapi ToGetHer”, as  per his co-star Jayson Gainza’s Instagram page yesterday.

RELATED STORY: John Lloyd Cruz reveals reason behind showbiz hiatus

Videos of the celebration have made it to social media as Santos held Cruz’s birthday cake before he gave her a quick kiss on the cheek while Elias was seen sitting behind his father as the cast and crew of “Happy ToGetHer” sing Cruz “Happy Birthday.”

Elias is Cruz’s son with his ex-girlfriend, actress Ellen Adarna and their speculations about the two involved the two had started circulating in late 2021.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

