WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz celebrates birthday with rumored girlfriend

John Lloyd Cruz celebrated his 39th birthday on June 24 with colleagues, his son Elias and his rumored girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos.

He celebrated it in the set of his show on GMA, “Hapi ToGetHer”, as per his co-star Jayson Gainza’s Instagram page yesterday.

Videos of the celebration have made it to social media as Santos held Cruz’s birthday cake before he gave her a quick kiss on the cheek while Elias was seen sitting behind his father as the cast and crew of “Happy ToGetHer” sing Cruz “Happy Birthday.”

Elias is Cruz’s son with his ex-girlfriend, actress Ellen Adarna and their speculations about the two involved the two had started circulating in late 2021.