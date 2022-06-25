EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Andi Eigenmann visits Indonesia with fiancé, kids on first trip abroad

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

Actress Andi Eigenmann travelled to Indonesia with fiancé, Philmar Alipayo, and kids on her first trip abroad.

Andi Eigenmann was ecstatic over lastly fulfilling her dream of a visit overseas together with her fiance and expressed pleasure over their journey and gave glimpses of what seems to be their layover at an airport in Singapore through her Instagram page today, June 24.

RELATED STORY: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo name son ‘Koa’ 

“Been dreaming about this moment! To me, there is no better way to make cherishable memories than to travel the world with my family. We were finally able to do it!” she said.

Their trip was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she said, “[It] sure feels so much sweeter to finally be here! For our first #HappyIslandFam vacation, we decided to go to Bali, Indonesia!”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Family Imee Marcos Facebook

Sandiganbayan lets Marcoses defend ill-gotten wealth case

14 seconds ago
Salvatore Costarelli italy supermarket marriage proposal

WATCH: Man proposes marriage over supermarket mic in Italy

5 mins ago
Dimples Romana Elio

LOOK: Actress Dimples Romana gives birth to third baby

23 mins ago
BAYLON 03292022 16

OWWA describes President Duterte as ‘father of OFWs’

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button