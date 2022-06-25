LOOK: Andi Eigenmann visits Indonesia with fiancé, kids on first trip abroad

Actress Andi Eigenmann travelled to Indonesia with fiancé, Philmar Alipayo, and kids on her first trip abroad.

Andi Eigenmann was ecstatic over lastly fulfilling her dream of a visit overseas together with her fiance and expressed pleasure over their journey and gave glimpses of what seems to be their layover at an airport in Singapore through her Instagram page today, June 24.

RELATED STORY: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo name son ‘Koa’

“Been dreaming about this moment! To me, there is no better way to make cherishable memories than to travel the world with my family. We were finally able to do it!” she said.

Their trip was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she said, “[It] sure feels so much sweeter to finally be here! For our first #HappyIslandFam vacation, we decided to go to Bali, Indonesia!”