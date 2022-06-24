Entertainment

LOOK: Catriona Gray to be a guest judge in Vietnamese Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received a warm welcome from Vietnamese fans when she arrived in the country to be a guest judge in the country’s local Miss Universe pageant set this coming Saturday, June 25.

She was warmly welcomed at the airport by Vietnamese fans and organizers of the Miss Universe Vietnam, which posted videos and clips of her arrival on Instagram and the beauty queen can be seen greeting and waving at fans as she came out of the airport at Ho Chi Minh City, as seen on Miss Universe Vietnam’s Instagram page on June 23.

Catriona also shared photos of her arrival in the Southeast Asian country, with the caption: “Cảm ơn Vietnam, for such a warm welcome. I love you all!!!” and expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe fans as she showed more moments from her arrival via her Instagram page.

“Cảm ơn (Thank you) Vietnam, for such a warm welcome. I love you all!” she said

It was earlier this month when Catriona, 27, was announced to be a guest judge in this year’s Miss Universe Vietnam pageant and fellow beauty queens, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova, are among those who will be joining Gray in the panel of judges for Miss Universe Vietnam.

Aside from being a judge in the competition, Catriona said that she will also be doing outreach work as a Global Ambassador for Smile Train during her visit and said that she was excited to be around the “best company,” while Glebova told Sandhu and Gray that it felt “nice to be amongst fellow queens.”

