Karla Estrada bids goodbye in ‘Magandang Buhay’

Karla Estrada surprised her followers when she posted a photo of her being reunited with fellow hosts Jolina Magdangal and Mela Cantiverod in a ‘Magandang Buhay’ set. 

Fans speculated that Karla will be back in the show after spending months in politics.

“Happy to see you my Momshies,” Karla said in her post. 

But speculations that she will be saying goodbye to the show also surfaced when she wrote ‘ang pamamaalam’.

Darla Sauler however gave clarity to Karla’s cryptic posts saying the host taped her farewell episode to the show.

“Reunited for the farewell episode og Momshie Karla Estrada on Magandang Buhay!” Darla said.

Karla was temporarily replaced by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez when she ran for Tingog Party-list. 

The party-list won two seats in the May 9 polls but Karla was the third nominee. 

“Bagama’t hindi umabot sa akin ang pangatlong upuan ay pangatlo naman po tayo sa mahigit singkwentang nakapasok na partylist! Ang Tingog ay May 2 seats po.. Sa pangunguna ni Congresswoman Yedda Romualdez at sinundan ni Congressman Jude Acidre,” she said.

“Ako po ay mananatili na kasama ng Tingog Bilang isa mga Boses po ninyo katulad ng aking ipinangako. Ang aming tagumpay ay Tagumpay din po ninyong lahat! Salamat sa pag tiwala at pag mamahal nyo po sa amin. Mabuhay kayong lahat mga Ka-Tingog!” Karla added.

 

