Anne Curtis returns to concert scene with ‘LUV-ANNE: The Comeback’ show

Social Media Superstar Anne Curtis returned to the concert scene with ‘LUV-ANNE: The Comeback’ show.

Anne Curtis’ concert “Luv-Anne” at the Newport Performing Arts Theater was a big hit.

Earlier Anne shared her dance and voice rehearsals show for her comeback concert and was welcomed by a screaming throng of fans who filled the venue to the rafters.

“I am just thankful that in spite of everything, you guys are still here. Another reason why I’m here is love… love for music, a passion for doing something that we love. And I think that’s also why you guys are here… because of love. It’s been so long, yet you’re still here to support me.”

“Hindi ako sure, pero baka naman na miss n’yo ‘yung boses kong nakakaturete,” said Anne.

The concert’s creative team was led by director Paolo Valenciano, creative director Georcelle Dapat-Sy, musical director Louie Ocampo and writer G3 San Diego, who made sure that Anne’s comeback concert is executed with seamless precision.

