Vlogger Antonette Gail, boyfriend Whamos Cruz expect first baby

Vlogger Antonette Gail Del Rosario and her boyfriend, Whamos Cruz, stunned their fans after announcing that they are having a baby.

On Facebook, the vlogger posted a video of her surprising Whamos with two positive pregnancy tests and she also said that her family members felt ecstatic about it.

“Magkaka-baby na kami (June 6, 2022)” she said.

Whamos Cruz is a vlogger and social media star in the Philippines, posted, “ “So guys, may blessing na naman na dumating sa buhay namin. Sa lahat ng naging blessing na dumating sa amin, ito ‘yung pinakamagandang blessing sa amin, magkaka-baby na kami guys!.”

“At siyempre, sa lahat ng mga mamba-bash diyan, panigurado ‘yan iba-bash [n’yo] kami. Ito lang ang sasabihin namin sa inyo, sa lahat ng mga bashers, go lang, i-bash [n’yo] lang kami. Basta kami, wala kaming pakialam sa inyo. Dahil una sa lahat hindi kayo ang gagastos dito.” he added.

Antonette Gail sent a message to her boyfriend’s bashers on social media. saying it is wrong for the bashers to criticize her boyfriend’s physical appearance. The love story of famous TikTok couple, also known as “Whamonette,” began in 2021 and they made it official through a dance challenge they posted online on July 6, 2021.