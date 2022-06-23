Entertainment

South Korean actor Lee Min receives wide variety of gifts from fans

Actor Lee Min Ho, K-drama fan’s first crush, turned 35 on Wednesday, and received a wide variety of gifts including stuffed toys, balloons, and bouquets from fans.

South Korean actor, who was extensively loved for his character Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers, has now become a heartthrob for his fans worldwide.

Fans showered the actor with various gifts and love on social media and he took to Instagram to share his gratitude for all those who sent him presents, posting a photo of himself “in a room that’s filled to the brim — it looks like he barely has any space to walk!”

In the post, the actor is seen standing and posing along with the gifts and he wrote “thx minoz im so happy today.”

In another post, the actor posed with his birthday cake with some decorations set up in the background and wrote, “Early morning birthday party of Goanseon student.”

He will be working alongside director Gong Hyo Jin for an upcoming drama Ask the Stars and recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko” as Koh Hansu, a shady businessman.

