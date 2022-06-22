EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Catriona Gray, Sam Milby on a camping trip in Laguna

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder Catriona Gray and her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby, went on a camping trip in Laguna.

Enjoying the outdoor moment with their pet dogs, she posted on her Instagram page today, June 21, about camping in Calamba, Laguna.

Gray was with their dogs as she and Milby sat close to their camping truck.

“Went camping, although pretty sure the puppies thought it was a vacation for them,” she said.

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo and former Miss Universe Philippines delegate Sandra Lemonon also posted their comments.

“[Oh my God]! A dream!” Bernardo said. “The puppies, love it!”

“Excuse me, this is so cute,” Lemonon told Gray.

